Bauer rebounds as Indians defeat Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Trevor Bauer bounced back from the worst outing of his career to pitch into the seventh inning, Jose Ramirez drove in a pair of runs with two hits, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Bauer (8-5) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out four. He allowed a career-high eight runs -- seven earned -- in 2 2/3 innings last time out and was 0-3 in his last five starts with an 8.37 ERA.

Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills managed the team after Terry Francona was taken ill before the game. The Indians said Francona, who had earlier expressed discomfort during his pregame media session, was examined by a ballpark EMT and remained at Nationals Park.

The Indians first-ever visit to Nationals Park didn't start well as Cleveland was hitless against Max Scherzer (12-7) until Francisco Lindor grounded a solid single up the middle with one out in the seventh.

Scherzer's errant pick-off throw allowed Lindor to go third, and Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double to wall in right center, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.

After Ramirez stole third, Lonnie Chisenhall's bloop single to left made it 2-0.

Related Coverage Preview: Indians at Nationals

After Jayson Werth's 14th homer -- a shot off Andrew Miller in the eighth -- pulled Washington to within one, Ramirez singled home Jason Kipnis in the ninth.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Scherzer struck out 10 and walked one over seven innings and took his first loss since July 4th.

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper missed his second straight game with neck stiffness.

Werth, who also walked, extended his on-base streak to 39 games.

Scherzer retired 14 straight Cleveland batters to start the game.

Jose Ramirez led off the fifth with a bunt, but Scherzer fielded the ball quickly and threw him out by a step. With two outs, Tyler Naquin walked on a 3-2 pitch to give the Indians their first baserunner.

Scherzer fanned five straight at one point and crossed the 200-strikeout plateau for the fifth consecutive season in the second inning. He joined Felix Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander as the only active pitchers to post five straight 200-strikeout seasons.

Bauer kept the Nationals off the board early as well.

Washington had runners on first and third following Ben Revere's two-out single in the second inning, but Bauer struck out Scherzer to end the threat.

Scherzer singled with one out in the fifth. Trea Turner then grounded to the mound and Bauer threw to Francisco Lindor at second, and the shortstop threw late to first in a failed bid to get Turner.

Scherzer was ruled safe at second however, as Lindor came off the bag before catching the throw. Bauer induced Jayson Werth to hit into an inning-ending double play.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley suffered a setback as he attempts to come back from a right shoulder injury. The Indians said the 29-year-old experienced a recurrence of symptoms last week during hitting activities. He visited a specialist in New York who confirmed Brantley is experiencing symptoms consistent with chronic biceps tendinitis. ... Washington INF Stephen Drew, who is on the disabled list since July 24 with vertigo-like symptoms, fielded ground balls and hit on Monday, according to manager Dusty Baker. ... DH Mike Napoli was on the bench in a National League park. Manager Terry Francona said Napoli would get a start at 1B on Wednesday. ... Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin (11-4, 3.81 ERA) opposes LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-9, 4.13 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale.