Werth, Rendon lead Nationals' victory over Indians

WASHINGTON -- Jayson Werth turned 37 earlier this season, yet Gio Gonzalez isn't at all surprised by what his Washington Nationals teammate is doing lately.

Werth hit a three-run homer and a double and scored three times, Anthony Rendon added two doubles, and the Nationals defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-4 Wednesday to earn a split of the two-game series between division leaders.

Werth, who has homered in consecutive games, extended his on-base streak to 40 games, the longest in the majors this season.

"I don't know why it's still a shock to anyone," said Gonzalez, who got the win Wednesday. "Jayson's the real deal. He's The Truth, and he's been like that since his Philly days and nothing's changed."

Limited by injuries to 88 games a year ago, Werth has already played 102 this season. He has helped stabilize the top of the lineup.

"I wouldn't trade him for the world," Gonzalez said. "He's the guy you want in that lineup. It's something that's always exciting to see when he's up. ... He's going to fight you to the end."

After being held to one run in each of their previous two games, the Nationals pounded out 11 hits despite playing their third straight game without right fielder Bryce Harper, who remains sidelined with a stiff neck.

Washington (67-46) broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run fifth.

Trea Turner doubled leading off the inning against Josh Tomlin (11-5), and Werth walked. Daniel Murphy doubled on a shot to the wall that deflected off right fielder Abraham Almonte's glove, scoring Turner.

"When I hit the fence, I lost control a little bit," said Almonte, whose tough day in the field also included losing Werth's first-inning fly ball in the sun for a ground-rule double.

Two batters later, Rendon smashed a grounder just inside the third base bag, and Werth and Murphy came home.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer for Cleveland (63-48), and Jose Ramirez had three hits, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was back in the dugout after missing Tuesday night's game for medical reasons.

Gonzalez (8-9) allowed four runs on seven hits in five-plus innings.

Reliever Matt Belisle relieved Gonzalez in the sixth and worked out of a two-on, no-out jam. He induced a double-play grounder from pinch hitter Lonnie Chisenhall, then got Almonte to ground out.

"He's been to the World Series before. He's unfazed by pressure," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of the veteran right-hander. "He knows how to pitch to the situation."

Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

Tomlin failed to get through five innings for the second straight start. He left after the first three Nationals reached base in the fifth and was charged with seven runs on eight hits.

"He made some mistakes and paid for it," Francona said. "Had a couple deep counts and the left the ball over the plate."

In contrast to the Tuesday night pitchers' duel, balls were flying all over Nationals Park early in Wednesday's contest, a late afternoon start in 90-degree heat.

Wilson Ramos singled Werth home to make it 1-0 in the first.

Almonte hit an RBI double in the top of the second.

After giving up two singles, Tomlin got two outs in the bottom of the second before Werth launched a 2-1 pitch into the visitor's bullpen for his 15th home run.

Gonzalez, who entered with a 1.07 ERA in eight career starts against Cleveland, couldn't hold the 4-1 lead.

With two outs and runner on base in the third, Lindor connected on a 3-2 pitch for his 14th homer. Mike Napoli and Ramirez then hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game.

NOTES: Washington's Brian Goodwin, the 34th overall pick in the 2011 draft, made his first major league start by replacing Bryce Harper in right field. He went 1-for-4. Harper was held out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game due to a stiff neck. Goodwin singled in the eighth for his first major league hit. ... It was a homecoming for Cleveland's LF Brandon Guyer, a native of nearby Herndon, Va. Guyer played at the University of Virginia. ... The Indians are 11-12 since the All-Star break. ... Washington's defense came into the game with a .989 fielding percentage, tied with Houston for tops in the majors. ... RHP Corey Kluber (11-8, 3.22 ERA) opposes RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-7, 5.27 ERA) on Thursday when the Indians kick off an 11-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels. The Nationals host the Atlanta Braves for three games starting Friday.