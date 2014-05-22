Preview: Indians at Orioles

The Cleveland Indians are riding high after a wild three-game sweep of Detroit, but they might not have much left in the tank for Thursday’s opener of a four-game set at Baltimore. The Indians needed 13 innings and nine pitchers to outlast the Tigers in an 11-10 victory on getaway day, leaving them hard-pressed to match their season high with a fourth straight win Thursday. Baltimore also played a wild one Wednesday night, getting outslugged 9-8 to split a two-game set at Pittsburgh.

Baltimore’s offense has come to life recently as the Orioles have scored six or more runs in a season-high three straight games - though they’ve lost two of them and have dropped seven of 10 overall. Cleveland also found its bats in Detroit, scoring 22 runs in the three-game series after managing only eight during a four-game skid. Orioles southpaw Wei-Yin Chen has been terrific of late and hopes to fare better than in his only previous start against the Indians as he was knocked around for six runs in 6 1/3 innings in a loss to the Tribe in 2012.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: TBA vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (5-2, 3.69 ERA)

The Indians were scheduled to hand the ball to Josh Tomlin in the series opener, but he was called upon to pitch the final three innings of their marathon clash with the Tigers. Tomlin has been the team’s most consistent starter, so missing him in the rotation is a tough pill to swallow. Cleveland is likely to call up a fresh arm to make the spot start - possibly right-hander Travis Banwart, who is 3-0 with a 3.35 ERA in eight starts at Triple-A Columbus.

Chen began the season with a pair of rocky outings but has been solid since. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last six starts and has won five of his last six decisions. The 28-year-old from Taiwan picked up his second straight win last time out, holding Kansas City to one run over 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OFs David Murphy and Michael Brantley both are riding seven-game hitting streaks. Murphy is hitting .469 during his streak while Brantley is hitting .429 over the stretch.

2. Orioles OF Nelson Cruz, who ranks second in the majors with 14 home runs, has 43 homers and 120 RBIs in his last 162 games dating to Sept. 24, 2012.

3. Cleveland leadoff man Michael Bourn is off to a slow start but has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games and had three hits Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Indians 5