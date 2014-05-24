Preview: Indians at Orioles

Corey Kluber is emerging as a reliable top-of-the-rotation starter for the Cleveland Indians, but the right-hander will face the difficult task of cooling off the bats of the host Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game series. Kluber has yielded more than three earned runs only once this season and is averaging a shade over nine strikeouts in his last six starts. Cleveland had its four-game winning streak halted with Friday’s 8-4 loss to the Orioles.

Ubaldo Jimenez will face his former club for the first time after compiling a 26-30 record with the Indians over the previous two-plus seasons. Baltimore has scored three runs or fewer in seven of Jimenez’s nine starts, but the club is on an offensive tear with five consecutive games of at least six runs and 12 hits. Chris Davis, who led the majors in homers last year, had a two-run blast and a two-run double in Friday’s win to give him 10 RBIs in his last four games.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), MASN, WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.43 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-5, 4.50)

Kluber was denied a third consecutive victory last time out as Cleveland’s bullpen blew the save opportunity after he gave up three runs and struck out eight over seven innings against Detroit. Kluber is 2-0 over his last four outings, permitting a total of eight runs and striking out 39 over 28 2/3 frames. He was hit hard in his only career start against Baltimore, giving up seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Jimenez took a step back following three consecutive strong outings, as he was knocked around for five runs on eight hits over five innings in a loss at Kansas City on Sunday. He was superb in his previous three turns, surrendering only one run on 13 hits in 19 2/3 frames. Although Jimenez is 0-3 with a 4.81 ERA in four home starts, he held Detroit to three hits over seven scoreless innings at Camden Yards on May 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones is 6-for-11 in the series and has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games.

2. Indians CF Michael Bourn has recorded four multi-hit performances during his six-game hitting streak and also has notched an RBI in four straight contests.

3. Baltimore RF Nick Markakis is 10-for-24 during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Indians 3