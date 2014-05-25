Preview: Indians at Orioles

The Cleveland Indians have a number of hitters who are riding hitting streaks and they have been patiently waiting for Carlos Santana to join the party. Santana continued to show signs of emerging from a deep slump by belting a two-run homer and drawing three walks in Saturday’s 9-0 thumping at Baltimore, giving him four hits, four RBIs and four runs in his last three. The Indians look to win the four-game series against the host Orioles in Sunday’s finale.

Baltimore had been on an offensive rampage with 38 runs and 62 hits in a five-game stretch before suffering its fourth shutout defeat of the season Saturday. The Orioles continue to struggle at home, losing six of their last seven to drop to 10-12 at Camden Yards compared to 14-11 on the road. The offense figures to take a hit with Chris Davis, last year’s major-league leader in homers, expected to miss Sunday’s game to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s child.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, STO (Cleveland), MASN2, WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (2-3, 4.53)

Although he has made only two starts this season, Bauer is flashing the promise that led Arizona to select him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft. The former UCLA standout was recalled from Triple-A Columbus last week and responded by outdueling Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander. Bauer, who gave up two runs over six innings in a spot start last month, limited Detroit to a pair of solo homers over six frames.

After a brief demotion to the bullpen, Gonzalez returned to the rotation to earn his first victory in over a month, limiting Pittsburgh to two runs over six innings while matching his season high with seven strikeouts. Gonzalez has not allowed more than three earned runs since his season debut but has only gone past six innings once. Gonzalez, who will turn 30 Tuesday, is 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in three appearances (two starts) versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley, CF Michael Bourn and 3B Lonnie Chisenhall are riding hitting streaks of 10, eight and seven games, respectively.

2. Orioles CF Adam Jones has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games.

3. Baltimore acquired C Nick Hundley from San Diego in exchange for LHP Troy Patton on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Orioles 4