Preview: Indians at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have surged into contention in the American League East and hope to continue the momentum when they host reigning Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians on Friday in the opener of a three-game set. The Orioles have won 15 of 20 contests to draw within two games of first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Baltimore took two of three from division rival Boston to remain unbeaten in its last seven series (6-1) heading into a seven-game homestand. Kluber, meanwhile, has dropped four consecutive starts following a dominating stretch last month and has already matched last season’s loss total. The Indians, who averted a sweep by winning the series finale against Detroit, are seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since winning three straight from May 30-June 2. Cleveland has won six of its last 16 contests entering a 10-game road trip that includes stops at Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-9, 3.65 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Wei-Yin Chen (3-4, 2.89)

Kluber gave up four runs over seven innings in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday, but he’s deserved a better fate as the Indians scored only six runs during his four-game skid. That’s been an onging issue for them this season for Kluber, who has seen the Indians limited to two runs or fewer in 11 of his 15 outings. The 29-year-old Kluber has made three career starts against the Orioles, splitting a pair of decisions and posting a 3.26 ERA.

Chen turned in his best effort of the season with eight scoreless innings of four-hit ball against Philadelphia on June 15, but his reward was a head-scratching demotion to Class A. The Orioles made the move so Chen would skip his scheduled start against the Toronto Blue Jays, who crush left-handed pitching. The 29-year-old from Taiwan has yet to beat the Indians in three starts, logging an 0-1 record and 5.40 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles are batting a robust .441 (26-for-59) with runners in scoring position over the past six games.

2. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis stretched his hitting streak to 19 games by going 7-of-13 against Detroit.

3. Baltimore acquired RHP Richard Rodriguez from Houston for a player to be named later or cash.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Indians 2