Preview: Indians at Orioles

After being linked by consecutive picks in the 2011 draft, Dylan Bundy and fellow right-hander Trevor Bauer will follow each other's path once again on Friday - to the pitcher's mound. The respective third and fourth overall picks of the draft five years ago will be on display when Bundy and the Baltimore Orioles host the Cleveland Indians in the opener of their three-game series.

The American League Central-leading Indians have flexed their muscles by erupting for 36 runs over their last six games (4-2), a stretch during which they took two of three from reigning World Series-champion Kansas City. Carlos Santana, who is batting .342 in his last 20 games, belted one of Cleveland's six homers in an 11-4 rout of the Royals on Wednesday. The injury-riddled and flu-ridden Orioles got back to semblance of health on Thursday, posting a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees to snap a four-game losing streak. J.J. Hardy highlighted his second straight multi-hit performance and fifth in nine contests with a two-run single but is 0-for-5 lifetime versus Bauer.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (7-3, 3.36) vs. Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (2-2, 3.70)

Bauer hopes his success away from Progressive Field continues on Friday as the 25-year-old owns a 5-1 record and 2.78 ERA on the road. Bauer hasn't been as fortunate in three career encounters with Baltimore, as he lost the first two meetings before settling for a no-decision on May 27, when he allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings. Bauer also received a no-decision in his last outing on Saturday after permitting four runs and seven hits in six frames versus Minnesota.

Bundy's first career start wasn't one for the clips on Sunday as the 23-year-old surrendered three homers in 3 1/3 innings en route to a 5-2 setback at Tampa Bay. The four runs matched the sum total of his previous eight relief outings. Bundy will receive his second look at Cleveland this season after yielding one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief in a 6-4 triumph on May 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore LF Nolan Reimold is 1-for-16 in the last six games in which he recorded a plate appearance.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor has recorded two homers, four RBIs and five runs scored in his last four contests.

3. Orioles CF Adam Jones (back spasms) and C Matt Wieters (foot) are considered day-to-day, manager Buck Showalter told MASN.com on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Orioles 2