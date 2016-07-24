Preview: Indians at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians both knew their head-to-head battle this weekend could be a preview of the American League Championship Series, but only the former is playing like it's October at the moment. The Orioles aim for a three-game home sweep of the Indians as the division leaders conclude their season series on Sunday.

With a homer in each game and a total of five RBIs, Mark Trumbo has driven in more runs himself than Cleveland has been able to muster (three) in this series, while Baltimore's beleaguered starting pitchers (5.01 ERA) have outdueled the Indians' vaunted rotation (AL-best 3.62) thus far. Dylan Bundy did not allow an earned run over five innings in Friday's 5-1 victory and Kevin Gausman followed with seven scoreless frames in Saturday's 5-2 win. Central-leading Cleveland once again will put the AL's best road record (30-24) on the line against the majors' best home team (35-14), hoping it can rediscover the offense that allowed it to pile up 18 runs on Kansas City over the last two contests of its previous series. The Indians also need to win in order to avoid losing five of six against the East-leading Orioles for the second straight season.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), MASN2, WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (9-8, 3.42 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Vance Worley (2-1, 3.16)

Kluber fanned eight over seven scoreless innings at Kansas City on Monday before leaving with a right calf cramp, then watched his bullpen implode in the eighth, keeping him from winning for the fourth time in five outings. The former Cy Young Award winner has given up only run over his last 15 innings and has posted a 2.04 ERA over his last five turns. Kluber struck out 10 Orioles in seven frames of a no-decision in June 2015 and is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four career starts against Baltimore.

Worley took the loss against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks while throwing a season-high 88 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings. The Long Beach State product, who made his first start since April 15, is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three turns through the rotation, as opposed to 1-0, 2.23 in 18 relief outings. Worley held his own in long relief versus the Indians on May 28, giving up two runs - one earned - over 4 1/3 innings in his first career appearance against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles LHP Zach Britton is 32-for-32 in save opportunities this season, tying the major-league record for the longest save streak in as many chances to start a season by a left-handed pitcher.

2. Indians 1B Mike Napoli is 0-for-7 with six strikeouts in this series and batting .210 with 87 strikeouts on the road this season (as opposed to .292 with 42 strikeouts at home).

3. Baltimore C Matt Wieters (foot) missed a fifth straight game Saturday, but manager Buck Showalter told reporters he hopes to have him back Monday.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Orioles 4