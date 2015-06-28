Orioles 4, Indians 0 (Game 1)

BALTIMORE -- Jimmy Paredes and Manny Machado homered, Ubaldo Jimenez scattered four hits over a season-high eight innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Indians 4-0 in the first game of a split doubleheader Sunday.

The Orioles earned their 5,000 regular season win since moving to Baltimore in 1954.

Jimenez dominated his former team, finishing with seven strikeouts. It was also the third time in 15 starts Jimenez (7-3) did not allow a walk.

Machado extended his hitting streak to nine games and got his career-high 15th home run for the Orioles, who have won nine of their past 12 games. Over that span, the third baseman has gone 17-for-39 (.436) with four doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

Cleveland, which was playing its first doubleheader of the season, has lost six of its past eight games and is mired in fourth place in the AL Central. The Indians have been shut out five times.

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (6-5) lost his second straight game. He allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk over seven innings.

Bauer entered the game with second lowest ERA on the road (1.10) in MLB behind the Rays’ Chris Archer. However, he made an early mistake to the DH Paredes who hit a two-run homer to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the third. Bauer quickly recovered and struck out the side the next inning.

Jimenez, however, was even more effective and retired 10 of 11 batters before allowing a leadoff single to Giovanny Urshela in the sixth.

Machado provided a 3-0 lead when he led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to left. The Orioles scored again that inning when Paredes doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Chris Davis.

The Indians simply could not overcome Jimenez, who left to a standing ovation from the announced sellout crowd of 45,675 in the eighth. Left-hander Brian Matusz and Chaz Roe closed out the game for Baltimore.

Left fielder Michael Brantley had a pair of his for the Indians while second baseman Jason Kipnis had his league-leading 20-game hitting streak end after going 0-for-4.

NOTES: Orioles CF Adam Jones, who has been dealing with right shoulder tightness, played in his first game since June 20. ... Prior to the second game of the doubleheader, the Indians will activate RHP Toru Murata, who will make his major league debut as the starter. He was 5-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Columbus. ... Baltimore recalled LHP T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Norfolk because the team is allowed a 26th player because of the doubleheader.