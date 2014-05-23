Indians dig deep in win over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona said his team had to “dig deep” the past couple of games to pull out improbable victories.

In the process, the Indians have shown the type of resiliency that is vital to pulling together a successful season.

Third baseman Carlos Santana hit a two-out, two-run, tiebreaking double in the 13th inning, and Cleveland earned an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

With both teams exhausting their bullpens, Baltimore reliever Troy Patton (0-1) entered with one out in the 13th and allowed consecutive singles to left fielder Michael Brantley and designated hitter Lonnie Chisenhall before walking first baseman Nick Swisher to load the bases.

After catcher Yan Gomes hit a shallow pop-out to right, Santana delivered a sharp liner just inside the third base line.

The Indians (23-25) tied a season high with four consecutive wins. The Orioles (23-22) lost for just the second time in 19 games when leading after seven innings.

“We’re becoming the team we want to be,” Francona said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to win every night. We make mistakes, but there’s not a better feeling as a staff -- managers, coaches -- when you love your team. That’s the best feeling.”

Cleveland’s Justin Masterson was scheduled to start Friday but was moved up after Josh Tomlin was forced into duty in the Indians’ 11-10, 13-inning victory over the Tigers on Wednesday. Francona was forced to use nine pitchers in that game, one shy of the club record. The Indians used seven pitchers Thursday.

Masterson started strong but then faded, allowing five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

“We’re a team of grinders,” Masterson said. “We’re not always going to be pretty but we’re going to make it happen in the end. I think that’s the best come-away from this win and what we’ve been doing lately.”

Designated hitter Ryan Rayburn hit his first home run of the season, and Chisenhall got his second for the Indians. Center fielder Michael Bourn also went 3-for-6.

Baltimore starter Wei-Yin Chen, who was hampered by some defensive miscues, allowed five runs on eight hits with one strikeout and no walks over 6 2/3 innings.

Orioles second baseman Ryan Flaherty had two hits, including his first home run of the season, and right fielder Nick Markakis also homered. Center field Adam Jones went 3-for-7.

Trailing 3-0, Baltimore erupted for five runs in the sixth with two outs. Catcher Steve Clevenger and shortstop J.J. Hardy hit back-to-back RBI singles. Flaherty followed a three-run shot over the right field scoreboard.

The Indians tied the game in the seventh when Flaherty botched a grounder that could have been a double play. Cleveland then scored on a fielder’s choice by right fielder David Murphy and an RBI single by second baseman Mike Aviles that ended Chen’s night.

Brian Matusz entered for Baltimore and allowed a deep drive by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera that Orioles left fielder David Lough caught with a diving grab on the warning track.

The Orioles retook the lead, 6-5, thanks to consecutive errors by Cabrera and third baseman Santana that put runners on second and third with one out. After first baseman Chris Davis was intentionally walked to load the bases, designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly off lefty Marc Rzepczynski.

Chisenhall, pinch-hitting for Rayburn, tied the game again in the seventh with a long home run to right. Neither team scored again until the 13th.

“It was a really tough inning,” said Patton about the loss. “Both of those lefties got on weak contact, strange contact, had two guys on before I even knew what was going on. It was kind of an uphill battle from there.”

Scott Atchison picked up his first save for Cleveland despite allowing a homer to Markakis. Josh Outman (4-0) picked up the win by throwing two scoreless innings.

Cleveland is the first team since the Los Angeles Angels in 2010 to play back-to-back 13-inning games.

“Obviously, all of us in the pen have thrown a bunch over the past two days,” Atchison said. “We kind of manned-up tonight and did what we had to do to get us through to keep the game where it was until the offense came around. And they did.”

The Indians opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Raburn hit a towering home run to center off Chen.

Cleveland added two runs in the third on a two-out RBI triple by Brantley, who then scored on a wild pitch by Chen.

”You can say there were a couple pitches we’d like to have back,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”But there were also a bunch of really good pitches made to keep them at bay and give us a chance.

NOTES: Cleveland RHP Zach McAllister was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a lower-back strain. The Indians recalled LHP T.J. House and RHP Mark Lowe from Triple-A Columbus to boost their pitching depth, and they optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Columbus. ... Baltimore RHP Tommy Hunter was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left groin strain. The move was retroactive to May 21. The Orioles recalled RHP Preston Guilmet from Triple-A Norfolk. Guilmet threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday night.