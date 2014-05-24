Orioles keep swinging in 8-4 win

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles’ offense has been pounding out hits all week.

First baseman Chris Davis has been right in the middle of the onslaught.

Davis homered, doubled and drove in four runs and Nelson Cruz added a solo shot as the Orioles defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-4 on Friday night.

Baltimore finished with 14 hits. The Orioles have produced 12 or more hits in five straight games for the first time since 2004.

“I think it was just a matter of time,” Davis said. “Obviously, the more at-bats everybody gets the more comfortable they’re going to get, and we’ve been doing a good job of stringing good at-bats together lately and scoring some runs.”

Davis, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, doubled in two runs in the third and gave the Orioles the lead for good with a two-run homer in the fifth.

The reigning American League home run champion, who recently spent time on the disabled list with a strained left oblique, had his third multi-hit game of the week.

“Early on, I felt like I was fouling off a lot of pitches, good pitches to drive, now I‘m obviously not missing them,” Davis said. “It feels good to swing the bat better.”

Right fielder Nick Markakis had four hits and center fielder Adam Jones added three for Baltimore. Bud Norris (3-4) pitched six innings for the win.

The Orioles had lost two straight overall and their last five at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Designated hitter Jason Giambi hit a three-run homer and third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall had two doubles for Cleveland, which had won four straight.

Indians rookie T.J. House (0-1) was roughed up in his first major league start, allowing five runs and 11 hits in six innings.

“He gave up a lot of hits, paid for some of his mistakes,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But saying all that, the outs he got, with the ground ball -- the double-play type -- that’s what’ll make him really effective.”

Baltimore clinched it with three unearned runs off reliever Mark Lowe in the seventh. Designated hitter Delmon Young’s RBI double capped the outburst.

Norris won for the first time since May 1 despite allowing four runs and six hits.

The Orioles trailed 4-3 in the fifth when Jones led off with a single against House. On the first pitch, Davis launched a home run to right, his seventh homer of the season and fourth this week, to give the Orioles a 5-4 lead.

“I thought I pitched pretty well. Left a few balls in the zone. Guys got a hold of it. I can’t really complain too much about that. They get paid to do that,” House said of his debut start. “Besides that, I felt like I had command of my pitches.”

House survived two first-inning hits without any damage, but Cruz lined his first pitch of the second into the center field seats for his 15th home run of the year.

In the third, with runners on first and second, Davis lined a double into the right field corner to make it 3-0.

”Chris doesn’t have to swing hard to create some damage,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”He’s one of those guys you can’t stay in one place in one pattern. I think he hit a breaking ball for a home run, he hit a fastball in, borderline off the plate, for the double and kept it fair.

“That’s really hard to do, to keep that ball fair.”

Norris stymied Cleveland early, but the Indians rallied in the fourth.

Cleveland, which came in hitting .326 during their winning streak, got a leadoff single from left fielder Michael Brantley, who scored on a double by Chisenhall. After one-out walk, Norris faced Giambi, who was 2 for 17 this season.

Giambi lifted a fly to the opposite field that just cleared the left field fence for a three-run homer, his first home run of the season and No. 439 of his career.

NOTES: Cleveland SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee) was out of the lineup. Indians manager Terry Francona said Cabrera, who was hit by a pitch on Wednesday, had an MRI and was sore “but OK.” 1B Nick Swisher (right knee soreness) also was out. ... 2B Jason Kipnis (strained right oblique) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. ... Baltimore 3B Manny Machado was out of the lineup one night after leaving Thursday’s game with a strained right groin. Showalter said Machado was day to day. ... The Orioles recalled LHP T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned RHP Preston Guilmet to their top farm club. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter celebrated his 58th birthday on Friday.