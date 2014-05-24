Kluber, Indians shut down Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Indians left-hander Corey Kluber said one of the keys to his success this season is the ability to stay consistent with each start.

That strategy has helped him emerge as the ace of the Indians staff and he shined once again Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Kluber struck out nine batters over seven scoreless innings and first baseman Carlos Santana homered, leading Cleveland to a 9-0 victory over the Orioles.

Cleveland has won five of its past six games. The Orioles fell to 10-12 at Camden Yards this season and will try to salvage a split of the four-game series on Sunday.

Kluber (5-3) picked up his third win in his past four outings and allowed five hits with just two walks. Santana got his sixth home run, a two-run shot in the seventh.

“I am feeling good out there right now,” Kluber said. “So, I‘m trying to maintain what I‘m doing. I think we’re starting to play better baseball. Even today when we weren’t getting hits, they were still putting together quality ABs.”

Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6) struggled with his command again. He was charged with five runs on four hits with three strikeouts and five walks over a season-low four innings. Jimenez threw 99 pitches with just 55 for strikes.

“He’s working with a lot of borderline pitches as you all probably saw that didn’t quite go his way,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I think that turned quite a lot of counts around. The walks hurt him. He was up to 50 pitches in the second inning; you knew it wasn’t going to be a very long outing. It’s frustrating. Stuff-wise, he’s in pretty good shape.”

Baltimore (24-23) has been shut out three times this season. John Axford and Marc Rzepczynski also pitched scoreless innings for Cleveland (24-26).

Indians manager Terry Francona said one of the big differences in the game was Kluber’s ability to go deep in the game to help preserve the bullpen.

“He was really good,” Francona said. “He worked ahead in the count. When he sensed a little trouble, he kind of got after it. In our game and in our league being able to be consistent is such a huge factor in becoming a very good major league pitcher and player. That’s what (Kluber) is doing.”

The Indians took control of the game in the fifth when they scored five runs and sent nine batters to the plate.

Jimenez allowed a walk to Santana and then a single to catcher Yan Gomes to open the inning. Justin Sellers then hit a bouncer up the middle that second baseman Jonathan Schoop back-handed but then made a throwing error to second that allowed Santana to score the game’s first run. After center fielder Michael Bourn walked to load the bases, Cleveland extended the lead to 2-0 on an RBI single by second baseman Mike Aviles that ended Jimenez’s day.

“He just didn’t have it today,” Orioles catcher Steve Clevenger said. “Wasn’t there. The strike zone was a little tight, but that’s baseball. It’s going to happen from time to time.”

T.J. McFarland, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Norfolk, entered and hit left fielder Michael Brantley for the Indians’ third run. Cleveland (24-26) scored twice more on an RBI-single by Chisenhall and a fielder’s choice by designated hitter Ryan Raburn.

The Indians increased the lead to 9-0 in the seventh on an two-RBI double by Raburn off McFarland and a two-run homer by Santana on Brad Bach’s first pitch out of the bullpen.

“We just have to keep going,” Sellers said. “(Kluber) threw a great game tonight. The defense was there. Our bats were alive too. We just got to keep running and doing our thing. We’ll be fine.”

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Orioles acquired C Nick Hundley from the Padres for LHP Troy Patton and cash considerations. ... INF Steve Lombardozzi was recalled by Baltimore on Saturday from Triple-A Norfolk for added depth. ... The Orioles won a replay challenge in the first inning on a grounder to first base by Cleveland 3B Lonnie Chisenhall. The umpire initially ruled Chisenhall had beaten a throw by 1B Chris Davis to RHP Ubaldo Jimenez. However, the call was overturned in just 41 seconds. ... Both 1B Nick Swisher (right knee tenderness) and SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee/right foot contusions) were held out of the starting lineup by Indians manager Terry Francona for the second consecutive day. ... LF Michael Brantley got his league-leading sixth assist when he threw out Orioles C Steve Clevenger trying to stretch out a single in the sixth. Brantley also extended his hitting streak to 10 games.