Orioles pull out victory over Indians

BALTIMORE -- After the Cleveland Indians tied Friday night’s game in the top of the eighth, the Baltimore Orioles didn’t need long to produce the game-winning run.

The Orioles got hits on the first two pitches from Cleveland relief pitcher Marc Rzepczynski in the bottom of the eighth. Jimmy Paredes led off with a double on the first pitch, and Chris Davis lined a tie-breaking RBI single on the next one to give the Orioles a 4-3 victory over the Indians.

Cleveland (33-39) had just tied the game at 3 on first baseman Carlos Santana’s solo homer off right-hander Darren O‘Day (5-0) in the top of the eighth. Rzepczynski came on and gave up the hits to Paredes and Davis that snapped the tie.

“There’s a lot of momentum swings in those games,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s not that simple and that smart. Chris kind of muscled a ball out there. Jimmy jumped on the first thing hard over the plate.”

The Orioles (39-34), who made it five games over .500 for the first time this season, then got a hit on Rzepczynski’s third pitch also, a single from first baseman Chris Parmelee. and Indians manager Terry Francona yanked Rzepczynski (1-3).

Three pitches, three hits, one run. A frustrating outing for the Cleveland left-hander.

“My MO is throwing down low,” Rzepczynski said. “Today, every pitch I threw, literally, they got a hit on.”

Left-hander Zach Britton entered in the ninth and earned his 22nd save, the 18th straight time he’s converted a save opportunity. He just wants to help an Orioles team that’s won 16 of its last 21 games.

“Cleveland’s a good team, and at this point, winning games is obviously important,” Britton said. “Seeing how the division’s playing right now, it’s a little bit, ‘let’s keep up the pace with the other guys.’ ”

The two starters both got no-decisions despite pitching well. Baltimore left-hander Wei-Yin Chen left with a 3-2 lead after giving up two runs in six innings in his first start since June 15.

For the Indians, Kluber allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out 10, all in the first five innings but now has not won a game in five straight starts. Kluber, last year’s American League Cy Young Award winner, is 3-9 with a 3.66 ERA as the Indians aren’t giving him much offensive support.

“Well, I care about him a lot but he’s a tough kid,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’ll show up tomorrow and work his rear end off just like he always does. Every time he pitches, we feel good.”

Cleveland hit three solo homers in this game, one each from right fielder Brandon Moss, designated hitter Ryan Raburn and Santana.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy hit the only Baltimore home run, a solo shot in the second. He also hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Second baseman Ryan Flaherty’s RBI single two batters later gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

Moss gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to right with two outs in the top of the second.

That lead didn’t last long as Hardy tied the game with a one-out solo homer in the bottom half of that inning. For Hardy, that was his first homer since May 15.

The Indians took the lead back when Raburn homered to start the fourth. That solo shot gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

Kluber struck out left fielder Travis Snider three times in those first five innings alone, the last coming when Baltimore put runners on first and second with two outs.

NOTES: The Orioles sent LHP T.J. McFarland to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who started Friday’s game. ... Manager Buck Showalter said CF Adam Jones, who has been out since June 20 with a sore shoulder, threw before this game. If Jones isn’t showing signs of progress when he comes in on Saturday, he’s likely headed for the 15-day disabled list. ... The Indians came into Friday’s game tied for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the major league lead in walks this season (263). ... RHP Cody Anderson will make his second major league start when he takes the mound in Saturday‘sgame. He made his major league debut against the Rays on June 21 with 7 2/3 scoreless innings.