Machado belts 2 homers as Orioles defeat Indians

BALTIMORE -- Even though Manny Machado has struggled throughout the season, he is still the type of player that can carry the Baltimore Orioles.

The former All-Star came up big when his team needed him the most.

Machado went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and the Orioles beat the first-place Cleveland Indians 6-5 on Tuesday night.

"This was a great team win," Machado said. "Just happy I was able to do something for us today, and come out with a victory. We played great baseball. That's what we've got to keep doing as a team, keep playing as a team. One another will pick each other up. That's all we can ask for."

The Indians ended their longest winning streak of the season at six games. The Orioles extended their American League record in allowing five or more runs in 17 consecutive games. It's also the second-longest streak in the majors over the past 100 years.

Edwin Encarnacion got his 17th home run for Cleveland. Jonathan Schoop added a solo homer for Baltimore.

With the game tied 5-5 in the seventh, the Indians loaded the bases, but Baltimore reliever Miguel Castro (1-0) got out of the jam with a strikeout and grounder, earning his first major league win. Baltimore made them pay in the bottom half when Machado hit a double and scored on a liner down the right-field line by Adam Jones off Bryan Shaw (1-2).

"Machado kind of took some good swings all night," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "His batting average isn't where he's used to it, but he is still really dangerous as he showed. Those balls were hit. Saying that, we had a chance to win in the ninth. So, we went down fighting. Made some mistakes but we'll show up tomorrow and see if can do a little better."

Brad Brach walked Encarnacion and allowed a single to Lonnie Chisenhall with one out in the ninth. Brach then got a fielder's choice on Carlos Santana and a pop-out by Yan Gomes to pick up his 13th save.

The Indians fell to 5-1 on their eight-game road trip.

Encarnacion gave the Indians a 2-0 lead when he launched a pitch by Chris Tillman into the second deck of left field. It was only the fourth time in Camden Yards history a ball reached that level.

The Orioles responded with solo home runs by Machado and Schoop off Josh Tomlin in the first and second innings, respectively. Machado has emerged from his most recent skid since being moved to second in the order. However, Orioles manager Buck Showalter does not put much stock into that strategy.

"Manny would hit well wherever we played him," Showalter said. "He looked real comfortable tonight."

Cleveland retook a 5-2 lead in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Austin Jackson and a two-run double by Francisco Lindor.

Machado tied the game again with a towering three-run homer in the fifth.

"That's a really good hitter," Tomlin said. "So, you make mistakes to a guy like that in big situations, and he can put a crooked number up and change the game."

NOTES: Orioles closer Zach Britton (forearm strain) threw a 12-pitch scoreless inning with a strikeout, walk and double play in his first rehab appearance for Class A Aberdeen. ... Indians OF Brandon Guyer (sprained left wrist) used a car service to drive six hours to play for Triple-A Columbus in Louisville on Tuesday after his flight was cancelled. "How many guys do that?" manager Terry Francona said. Guyer served as the DH and went 1-for-2. ... Baltimore promoted LHP Donnie Hart and OF Craig Gentry from Triple-A Norfolk and sent LHP Vidal Nuno and INF David Washington to the Tides.