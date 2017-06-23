Jackson, Gonzalez carry Indians past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona likes to stay even-keeled, never getting too high or low over his team's performance.

Nonetheless, he has to feel pretty good about his club coming off a successful road trip.

Austin Jackson had three hits with three RBIs, Erik Gonzalez homered and the Indians took three of four games against the Baltimore Orioles with a 6-3 victory on Thursday night.

Cleveland has won eight of its past nine games and outscored Baltimore 28-10 in the series. The Orioles have allowed at least five runs in 19 consecutive games -- one shy of the major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

"I don't care about a week ago," Francona said. "We showed up today to win today. That's what we always do. We'll enjoy it for a few minutes and then we'll get on the plane and we'll get ready for Minnesota. That's the way we always do it. I think that's the best way to not get too down or too full of yourself. Stay right in the moment."

Cleveland's Mike Clevinger (3-3) got his first victory in five starts. He allowed two runs and six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

The Indians' Jose Ramirez went 1-for-4, ending his consecutive multi-hit game streak. He was the first Cleveland player since 1936 with two or more hits for nine consecutive days.

Gonzalez had a solo home run in the sixth inning that boosted the Indians' margin to 5-2. Edwin Encarnacion had an RBI single in the ninth.

Manny Machado pulled the Orioles within 5-3 with an RBI double in the ninth off Andrew Miller, who was one of five Cleveland relievers used in the game.

Seth Smith hit his eighth home run for Baltimore.

Orioles left-hander Wade Miley (3-5) labored through another start, allowing four runs, eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts in just five-plus innings and 111 pitches. Miley has given up 19 earned runs in his past four starts (15 2/3 innings).

"We're going out there and working our tails off trying to work on track, and I think we're moving in the right direction," Miley said.

Baltimore lost for the 11th time in 15 games.

"It's depressing, but it's part of the deal," Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo said. "It's part of the game. There's not a single person that has any sympathy for us, and I get it. Tomorrow's a new day. It's a cliche, but it's the truth, and we're going to keep fighting. That's our job. We take pride in it."

Smith hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season when he hammered an 89 mph changeup by Clevinger into the left-field bleachers. The Indians took a 2-1 lead in the second on an RBI triple by Jackson and a single by Yan Gomes.

Clevinger then hit two batters that helped load the bases in the bottom half of the inning. After getting Smith to hit into a 1-2-3 double play, Clevinger walked Machado and Jonathan Schoop to tie the score.

Jackson gave the Indians another spark in the third with a two-out, two-run single for a 4-2 lead.

"This is a good momentum boost for us going home," Jackson said. "It's tough going on the road and getting some wins. And I think that from the first game in Minnesota, we just set a tone in the clubhouse where we went out there and we performed well."

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter flew to Texas for the birth of his first grandson and will return for this weekend's series against the Rays. Bench coach John Russell managed the team in Showalter's absence. ... Indians RHP Cody Allen missed the past two games because his wife was giving birth in Cleveland. Allen could be back Friday when the team returns home. ... Orioles LHP Zach Britton (forearm strain) threw another scoreless inning in his second rehab assignment, allowing one hit with two strikeouts on 16 pitches for Class A Delmarva.