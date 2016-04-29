Preview: Indians at Phillies

Coming off a tremendous road trip, the Philadelphia Phillies return home Friday to take on the Cleveland Indians in the opening game of their weekend set. The Phillies went 5-1 on their recent trek and have won six of their last seven overall, capped by a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals this week.

Philadelphia did not allow a run in its last two contests versus Washington, posting 3-0 triumphs on Wednesday and Thursday to move two games above .500 for the first time this season. Cleveland is in the midst of a solid road trip, posting a 4-2 record over its first two stops at Detroit and Minnesota. Former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, who gets the ball for the Indians on Friday, is coming off his best start of the season and has been dominant in National League ballparks throughout his career. Charlie Morton tore his hamstring last week, leaving Friday’s starting pitcher somewhat in doubt for the surging Phillies.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (1-3, 4.67 ERA) vs. TBD

Kluber is 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA with 34 strikeouts and only three walks in his career at NL ballparks. He allowed one run and two hits over eight innings his last time out, snapping a three-start losing streak with a 10-1 victory against Detroit. He has walked one batter and struck out 18 over his last two starts and has one walk versus 16 strikeouts against right-handed batters this season.

The Phillies are expected to start Adam Morgan, who was scratched from his start at Triple-A earlier this week to take the place of Morton. Morgan appeared in 15 games as a rookie for Philadelphia last season, going 5-7 with a 4.48 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of nearly 3-to-1. The 26-year-old has never faced Cleveland but did allow a home run to Indians veteran Juan Uribe - then with the Braves - last summer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies OF Odubel Herrera is batting .355 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. The only Philadelphia player who has faced Kluber more than three times is OF David Lough (2-for-8 with a triple).

3. Indians DH Carlos Santana has notched four multi-hit games in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Phillies 1