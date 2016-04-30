Preview: Indians at Phillies

After a slow start to the season, the surprising Philadelphia Phillies are surging up the standings. The Phillies aim for their eighth win in nine games Saturday when they square off with the visiting Cleveland Indians.

Philadelphia took the series opener 4-3 on Friday as Ryan Howard hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning to clinch the team’s fourth straight triumph. The bullpen delivered six scoreless innings for the Phillies, who have won 13 of 19 since starting 0-4. Jason Kipnis hit a two-run homer for Cleveland, which struck out 18 times in losing for the third time in four games. The Indians will aim to rebound behind Trevor Bauer, who starts in place of the injured Carlos Carrasco, while the Phillies counter with young right-hander Jerad Eickhoff.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (1-3, 4.07)

Bauer has made six relief appearances this season, giving up at least two hits in five of those outings. He yielded two runs over 3 1/3 frames in his last appearance on Sunday, striking out four in a win over Detroit. The 25-year-old has allowed only one home run in 11 1/3 innings this year.

Eickhoff hopes to bounce back from his worst outing of 2016, as he allowed season highs of seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings of an 8-5 defeat to Milwaukee on Sunday. On the bright side, the 25-year-old struck out seven without issuing a walk, bumping his strikeout-to-walk ratio over the last three games to a sparkling 25-to-3. Right-handed hitters are batting .208 this season against Eickhoff, who will be facing Cleveland for the first time in his career.

1. Cleveland C Yan Gomes is 0-for-12 in his last three games and struck out three times in the series opener.

2. All 13 of the Phillies’ victories have come by four runs or fewer.

3. Philadelphia OF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 on Friday to push his hitting streak to 10 games.

