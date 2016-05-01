Balk is difference as Phils sweep Indians

PHILADELPHIA -- In a pitchers’ duel on a sloppy, wet day at Citizens Bank Park, it took Danny Salazar’s duel with the pitcher’s mound to help determine the winner.

The Phillies took advantage of one rough inning from Salazar and won their sixth consecutive game, posting a 2-1 victory Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

Salazar retired the first seven batters he faced, including a stretch of five straight strikeouts with his changeup, when opposing pitcher Vince Velasquez -- hitting eighth -- came to the plate with one out in the bottom of the third.

After falling behind 0-2 in the count, Velasquez worked a walk, and he advanced on a Peter Bourjos single. After the second out was made by Odubel Herrera, Freddy Galvis lined a single up the middle, scoring Velasquez while moved Bourjos to third.

That was when the slippery mound came into play.

As Salazar prepared to deliver a pitch to Phillies slugger Maikel Franco, his back foot slipped out and plate umpire Larry Vanover immediately signaled a balk, allowing Bourjos to trot in for a 2-0 Phillies lead.

“My right foot, when I was trying to push, it went back a little bit,” Salazar said. “The mound was getting a little bit wet, and (the video) shows my foot half in the dirt and half on the rubber.”

That would be all Velasquez and his steady bullpen would need. Even so, the Phillies starter knew how Salazar felt.

“I was literally slipping. I couldn’t even load and go,” Velasquez said. “Every time I lifted my leg, generated momentum going forward, I was slipping on my back foot.”

It didn’t show much until he walked the first two batters of the fourth inning and called the grounds crew out to work on the mound. Velasquez (4-1) scattered just two hits, both in the first two innings, over six scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked four.

“He was effectively wild. Let’s put it that way,” said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin.

The Indians threatened to score in the top of the fourth after Velasquez was staked a lead, but they wasted the two walks. With two outs, Rajai Davis lined a ball to left-center field, and Phillies left fielder Darin Ruf made a diving catch to end the inning.

Reliever David Hernandez threw two scoreless innings, upping the scoreless streak for Philadelphia’s bullpen to 20 innings, the longest in the majors this season, before Hector Neris allowed a run in the ninth.

With normal closer Jeanmar Gomez unavailable, Neris recorded his first save of the year despite serving up a one-out solo homer to Carlos Santana. Neris got a hard-hit out from Yan Gomes and struck out Tyler Naquin to end the game.

“Since the first two days of the season, they’ve been lights out,” Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp said of his bullpen. “They’ve been outstanding for us. Our starters give us a chance to win, the bullpen shuts the door. We’re not out-slugging anybody by any means. A lot of one-run games, two-, three-run games at the most. It shows how good they are.”

The Phillies are now 8-2 in one-run games, the best in the majors.

Salazar (2-2) completed seven innings while striking out eight batters and walking two. He allowed two runs on three hits.

On this day, it wasn’t quite good enough.

“It’s unfortunate that as good as he pitched and as good as his line was, the two runs they got were enough,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

The Phillies (15-10) won for the ninth time in 10 games. They completed back-to-back series sweeps for the first time since September 2012.

The Indians (10-12) lost for the fifth time in six games.

NOTES: Cleveland played its sixth consecutive one-run game and has already played 11 such games. The Indians are 4-7 in one-run games and 1-5 during the current stretch. They led baseball with a 94-68 record in one-run games from 2012-15. ... Phillies manager Pete Mackanin batted the pitcher, in this case Vince Velasquez, eighth for the 10th game in a row. ... Cleveland is 2-4-2 in eight series so far in 2016. ... The Phillies entered Sunday four games above .500 for the first time since the final day of the 2011 season.