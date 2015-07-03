Preview: Indians at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates own the second-best record in the National League and continue their pursuit of Central Division-leading St. Louis when they host the resurgent Cleveland Indians on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series. The Pirates are riding high after a three-game sweep in Detroit and play their next 10 at home, capped by a four-game series against the Cardinals heading into the All-Star break.

Pittsburgh beat the Tigers into submission, scoring 22 runs and amassing a staggering total of 49 hits in the sweep of the Tigers. Second baseman Neil Walker led the charge with a pair of four-hit games, going 10-for-17 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs in the series. The Indians are coming off a four-game sweep at Tampa Bay that was fueled by magnificent pitching. Three of Cleveland’s starting pitchers took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the rotation limited the Rays to eight runs on 12 hits over 32 1/3 innings in the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (6-5, 3.96 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (6-1, 4.28)

Bauer lost his second straight start by giving up four runs on five hits - two for home runs - over seven innings in a 4-0 setback at Baltimore on Sunday. The former No. 3 overall draft pick was rocked for seven runs on nine hits in three-plus innings to suffer the loss against Detroit in his previous turn. Bauer has been stellar versus NL foes this season, posting a 2-0 record and 0.82 ERA in three interleague starts.

Morton managed to come away with the victory last time out despite giving up four runs on a season-high 10 hits over six innings versus Atlanta. He was shelled in his previous turn at Washington, permitting nine runs on eight hits in only two-thirds of an inning to suffer his first loss after winning his five starts of the season. The 31-year-old Morton is perfect at PNC Park this season with a 4-0 record and 1.98 ERA in four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Walker has back-to-back four-hit games to boost his career batting average in July to .339 (150-for-442).

2. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was 8-for-19 with an RBI in each game versus Tampa Bay to boost his American League-best batting average to .347.

3. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer (16-for-36) and OF Starling Marte (14-for-32) each are riding eight-game hitting streaks.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Indians 2