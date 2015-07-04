Preview: Indians at Pirates

The Cleveland Indians look to match their longest winning streak of the season when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game series. The resurgent Indians have ripped off five consecutive victories - all on the road - since they were blanked in both ends of a doubleheader at the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday.

Michael Bourn returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension and halted a 24-game RBI drought by driving in three runs - his first three-RBI game since 2013. Cleveland’s starting rotation has posted a 1.86 ERA while holding the opposition to a .117 batting average over 38 2/3 innings during the winning streak. Center fielder Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to five games with a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which had won its previous seven interleague games. The Pirates send left-hander Jeff Locke to the mound against rookie Cody Anderson, who has allowed one run in his two major-league starts.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, STO (Cleveland), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (1-0, 0.57 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (4-4, 4.55)

Anderson has been brilliant in his first two career starts, both against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 24-year-old Californian blanked the Rays on six hits over 7 2/3 innings in his major-league debut, but he was even better when he squared off against Tampa Bay on the road eight days later. Anderson carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and wound up allowing one run on two hits over eight frames to earn his first victory.

Locke was a hard-luck loser versus Atlanta in his last start, giving up one run and five hits over five innings in an eventual 2-1 setback. The 27-year-old New Hampshire native lasted only four innings against Cincinnati in his previous turn and wound up with a no-decision after permitting four runs on nine hits. Locke, who has never faced the Indians, has not pitched more than six innings in eight of his last nine starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians have scored at least five runs in five straight games for the first sime since September 2013.

2. Pirates 2B Neil Walker is 15-for-30 during his seven-game hitting streak

3. Indians rookie 3B Giovanny Urshela has hit safely in 12 straight games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Pirates 3