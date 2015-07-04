Preview: Indians at Pirates

The Cleveland Indians look to match their longest winning streak of the season when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game series. The resurgent Indians have ripped off five consecutive victories - all on the road - since they were blanked in both ends of a doubleheader at the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday.
Michael Bourn returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension and halted a 24-game RBI drought by driving in three runs - his first three-RBI game since 2013. Cleveland’s starting rotation has posted a 1.86 ERA while holding the opposition to a .117 batting average over 38 2/3 innings during the winning streak. Center fielder Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to five games with a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which had won its previous seven interleague games. The Pirates send left-hander Jeff Locke to the mound against rookie Cody Anderson, who has allowed one run in his two major-league starts.
TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, STO (Cleveland), ROOT (Pittsburgh)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (1-0, 0.57 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (4-4, 4.55)
Anderson has been brilliant in his first two career starts, both against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 24-year-old Californian blanked the Rays on six hits over 7 2/3 innings in his major-league debut, but he was even better when he squared off against Tampa Bay on the road eight days later. Anderson carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and wound up allowing one run on two hits over eight frames to earn his first victory.
Locke was a hard-luck loser versus Atlanta in his last start, giving up one run and five hits over five innings in an eventual 2-1 setback. The 27-year-old New Hampshire native lasted only four innings against Cincinnati in his previous turn and wound up with a no-decision after permitting four runs on nine hits. Locke, who has never faced the Indians, has not pitched more than six innings in eight of his last nine starts.
1. The Indians have scored at least five runs in five straight games for the first sime since September 2013.
2. Pirates 2B Neil Walker is 15-for-30 during his seven-game hitting streak
3. Indians rookie 3B Giovanny Urshela has hit safely in 12 straight games.
PREDICTION: Indians 4, Pirates 3