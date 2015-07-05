Preview: Indians at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to record their third straight series win when they host the Cleveland Indians on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game interleague set. Pittsburgh took two of three from Atlanta and swept a three-game series in Detroit before its bats went cold.

After totaling 22 runs against the Tigers, the Pirates scored only two in a loss to Cleveland in the opener before recording a 1-0 victory on Saturday. Neil Walker delivered an RBI single in sixth inning while Jeff Locke and Mark Melancon combined to allow only three hits for Pittsburgh, which is 2-2 in interleague series this year. Giovanny Urshela registered one of the hits for the Indians to extend his hitting streak to 13 games for Cleveland, which had won five straight contests after being shut out in both ends of a doubleheader at Baltimore last Sunday. The 23-year-old rookie from Colombia has hit safely in 18 of his 22 major-league games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (7-3, 3.80 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (11-3, 2.20)

Salazar halted his three-start winless streak Tuesday, when he allowed two runs - one earned - and two hits over 7 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old Dominican has yielded three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings, going 3-2 in that span. Salazar, who never has faced Pittsburgh, is 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA in eight turns on the road this season.

Cole has gone a season-high two straight starts without a victory, settling for a no-decision at Detroit on Tuesday after allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old had won six consecutive outings before yielding five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 frames in a loss to Cincinnati on June 24. Cole, who is 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA in seven home starts this year, is looking to become the first 12-game winner in the majors as he faces Cleveland for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians are 5-4 on their 10-game road trip, with three of the four losses being shutouts.

2. Melancon has converted 24 consecutive save opportunities.

3. Cleveland RHP Cody Allen has recorded at least one strikeout in 28 straight appearances, a franchise record for a reliever.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Indians 2