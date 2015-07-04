Pirates 1, Indians 0

PITTSBURGH -- Jeff Locke retired his last 19 batters to end a strong eight-inning performance and Neil Walker singled home the only run as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Cleveland 1-0 on Saturday to snap the Indians’ five-game winning streak.

Locke (5-4) allowed two hits in eight innings -- second-inning singles by catcher Yan Gomes and rookie third baseman Giovanny Urshela. The left-hander did not allow anyone else to reach after Urshela’s two-out hit as he struck six, walked none and faced just one batter over the minimum.

The Pirates (46-34) scored in the sixth inning after third baseman Josh Harrison hit a leadoff double off the top of the center-field fence and scored on Walker’s single. Walker, a switch-hitting second baseman, ran his hitting streak to seven games.

The Indians (38-42) never got a runner past first base. The Pirates turned double plays in each of the first two innings in winning for the 10th time in 15 games.

Locke has given up two earned runs or less in each of his last five starts.

Closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save. He got center fielder Michael Brantley to ground out to end the game after second baseman Jason Kipnis walked and shortstop Francisco Lindor hit an infield single with two outs.

Harrison had two of the Pirates’ six hits.

Rookie right-hander Cody Anderson (1-1) was the tough-luck loser in his third major league start. He gave up only one run and six hits in eight innings, with his ERA rising slightly to 0.76 from 0.57. He had no walks and four strikeouts.

Pittsburgh got runners to third base in the first and third innings but failed to score. Left fielder Starling Marte lined out to end the first and Harrison grounded out to quell the threat in the third.

Urshela extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his single. Kipnis has reached base in 27 of his last 29 games.

NOTES: Indians OF Ryan Raburn usually starts against left-handers but was not in the lineup Saturday because he was feeling “under the weather,” according to manager Terry Francona. Raburn is hitting .313 against lefties this season in 96 at-bats. ... Indians CF Michael Bourn was rested in a day game following a night game that ended at 12:26 a.m. after going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk in Friday night’s 5-2 win over the Pirates. LF Michael Brantley started in center field and INF/OF Mike Aviles played left field. ... The three-game series concludes Sunday with Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar (7-3, 3.80 ERA) facing Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole (11-3, 2.20 ERA). Salazar took a perfect game into the sixth inning in his last start on Tuesday at Tampa Bay and wound up pitching a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowing two runs. Cole is 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA in his last eight starts.