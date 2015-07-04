Moss, Bourn power Indians past Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Moss understands the vagaries of baseball well after playing in the major leagues for nine seasons. Yet even he was surprised when the ball cleared the fence.

Moss opened the scoring with a two-run home run and center fielder Michael Bourn drove in Cleveland’s other three runs in the Indians’ 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on a soggy Friday night.

Moss’s 14th home run came in the second inning, an opposite-field drive by the first baseman that reached the first row of bleachers in left field.

The Indians (38-41) ran their winning streak to five games after sweeping a four-game series from the Tampa Bay Rays at St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I hit some balls hard in Tampa Bay and none of them went out of the park,” Moss said. “I didn’t think this one have much of a chance. You never know in baseball, though.”

Bourn hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to make it 3-0 then made it 5-2 with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Bourn returned to the lineup after sitting out Thursday while serving a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for making contact with an umpire on May 16 in a game against the Texas Rangers.

Bourn is hitting just .234 and was dropped from the leadoff spot earlier in the season.

“It’s good to see him get a couple of big hits,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “It’s been a struggle at times but he keeps battling. All he cares about is winning. He’s never made an issue of where he’s hitting, never mentioned it once. He just goes out and plays.”

Bourn and catcher Yan Gomes each had two hits for the Indians.

The game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 8 minutes at the bottom of the seventh inning and did not end until 12:26 a.m. (ET).

Right-hander Trevor Bauer (7-5) allowed two runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings in his 50th career start. He struck out three and walked one.

Bauer improved to a 5-2 in eight road starts this season. He had been 1-3 with a 7.40 ERA in his previous four outings overall.

“I had good fastball command and that was the key,” Bauer said.

Closer Cody Allen finished the three-hitter with a perfect ninth inning for his 16th save in 17 opportunities.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, his 10th, got the Pirates within a run, but those were the only runs they scored. Pittsburgh was coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers at Detroit in which it had 49 hits.

Pirates righty Charlie Morton (6-2) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings with three walks and three strikeouts. He had pitched a combined 12 scoreless innings in his previous two interleague starts.

“I kept the team in the game, kind of,” Morton said. “I labored through it, did the best I could to limit the damage. I felt out of whack with my mechanics at times but I always feel like I‘m out of whack.”

Pirates second baseman Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to seven games while left fielder Starling Marte and shortstop Jordy Mercer had their streaks end at eight games.

The loss snapped the Pirates’ seven-game winning streak in interleague play, one short of the club record set in 2013.

NOTES: Indians 1B Carlos Santana was out in the lineup with the designated hitter rule not in effect for an interleague game in a National League park. Santana, who struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning is having a disappointing season, hitting .210 with nine home runs in 71 games after going deep 27 times last season. ... RHP Chris Volstad cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and reported to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... RHP Jameson Taillon, the Pirates’ first-round draft pick in 2010, will undergo surgery next week to repair an inguinal hernia and is expected to miss two months. He was injured during a start in extended spring training last month while rehabbing from Tommy John reconstructive elbow that caused him to miss all of last season. ... The Pirates traded Indianapolis LHP Clayton Richard, who won 14 games for the San Diego Padres in both 2010 and 2012, to the Chicago Cubs for future considerations. ... The second game of the three-game series is set for 4:05 p.m. Saturday with Indians RHP Cody Anderson (1-0, 0.57 ERA) making his third major league start. He will oppose Pirates LHP Jeff Locke (4-4, 4.55), who is 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA in eight career interleague starts.