DH Carlos Santana went 0-for-4 and struck out once, snapping his career-high 12-game hitting streak. He went 16-for-41 with one home run and seven RBIs in the streak.

RHP Danny Salazar had allowed just one earned run in 13 2/3 innings, while striking out 22, in his first three September starts. However, Salazar was touched for four runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out only three in six innings in a 7-2 loss Wednesday to the Royals. “I thought early on he was obviously pretty amped up,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “There were a couple of at-bats he overthrew. As he settled in he used all his pitches and was really good. I thought he was too strong. For his future and for ours that’s great, but some of these guys you just can’t throw it by them.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will make his 30th start Thursday as the Indians open a homestand with the first four games against the Astros. He is 4-0 with a 2.49 ERA in eight career starts against Houston. In an April 21 start at Houston, Jimenez gave up four runs on four hits, including a home run, and a walk in a no-decision that the Tribe won 5-4.

RHP Justin Masterson, who is on the shelf with a strained oblique, made 20 to 25 pitches off flat ground after making long tosses up to 120 feet. “As long as there are no repercussions tomorrow, he’ll do a bullpen on Friday,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s making progress, which is great in every way, not just for his peace of mind, but the fact he can help us win.” Masterson, who leads the club with 14 victories, 189 1/3 innings and 188 strikeouts, would likely not make a start before the season ends, but could be available if the Indians make the playoffs.

LF Michael Brantley went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. It was his 39th multi-hit game. He is hitting .308 in his past 15 games.