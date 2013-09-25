FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#Intel
September 26, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Danny Salazar will start Wednesday vs. Chicago. In one start vs. the White Sox this season, Salazar pitched 3 2/3 innings, did not give up a run and was not involved in the decision. That is Salazar’s only career appearance vs. Chicago.

DH Jason Giambi’s pinch-hit walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning was his 10th career walkoff home run and his third pinch-hit home run of the season. That ties the Indians team record for pinch-hit home runs in a season, done four times previously, most recently by Ron Kittle in 1987.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez pitched 6 1/3 innings Tuesday, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Jimenez has a 1.86 ERA since the All-Star break. That’s the best ERA in the American League over that span.

OF Michael Bourn left Tuesday’s game in the ninth inning due to a stiff right wrist. Bourn injured the wrist on a slide into second base. His status is day-to-day.

RHP Justin Masterson has been cleared to pitch in games, and manager Terry Francona said he will be available starting Wednesday. Francona said Masterson, the Indians’ No. 1 starter, will initially pitch out of the bullpen. When asked if Masterson could eventually start a game in the postseason, if the Indians make it that far, Francona said, “That’s putting the cart too far ahead of the horse.” Masterson has been sidelined since Sept. 2 with a strained oblique.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
