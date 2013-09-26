RHP Zach McAllister will start Thursday night in Minnesota. McAllister is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts this year against the Twins. In five career starts vs. Minnesota he is 2-3 with a 4.43 ERA.

RHP Danny Salazar gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his start Wednesday. He struck out eight and walked one. Salazar’s 65 strikeouts in his first 10 major league starts are the most by an Indians pitcher in the last 57 years. Herb Score had 92 strikeouts in his first 10 games in 1955.

1B/OF Nick Swisher belted his team-leading 21st home run in the fifth inning Wednesday. The homer snapped an 0-for-12 hitless streak for Swisher, but over his last 18 games he is still hitting .313 with 6 home runs and 15 RBI. The Indians’ record in games Swisher homers is 16-4.

OF Michael Bourn was not in the starting lineup Wednesday night. He has a sore right wrist, suffered during a slide into second base in Tuesday’s game. Bourn did pinch run late in the game, and Manager Terry Francona said it’s possible Bourn could start in Thursday’s game in Minnesota.

RHP Justin Masterson pitched the ninth inning Wednesday. It was Masterson’s first appearance in a game since Sept. 6, when he was removed from a start due to a strained oblique. Masterson Wednesday pitched a scoreless inning on one hit with two strikeouts. “It worked out well that we were able to get him in there,” Manager Terry Francona said.