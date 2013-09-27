LHP Corey Kluber’s team has won each of his four starts since he returned to the rotation on Sept. 7. In that span, he is 3-0 with a 4.05 ERA, with 15 strikeouts and six walks in 20 innings. In three starts (32 innings) vs. Minnesota this year, he is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and has struck out 28.

RHP Zach McAllister allowed six hits in 4 1/3 shutout innings. He walked two and struck out three in his final start of 2013. He finished the season with a record of 9-9 and an ERA of 3.75 (134.1 IP, 56 ER), with 49 walks and 101 strikeouts in 24 starts. The starts, innings, ERA and wins were all career highs, and he fell nine short of his 2012 strikeout total. He made four starts against the Twins this season, going 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA.

C Yan Gomes (3-for-4) hit his 11th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was his first homer and RBI since Sept. 9 vs. Kansas City. Since that game, he had gone 11-for-49 (.224) over 13 games. He also collected his third multi-hit game in his last six games.

RF Ryan Raburn (2-for-4) collected his first multi-hit game since having three hits Sept. 12 at Chicago. It was his 11th multi-hit game of the season. His .275 average is his highest since he hit .280 in 2010 with Detroit.

LF Michael Brantley (3-for-5) collected his fourth straight multi-hit game (all have been three-hit games). He also extended his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he is hitting .500 (20-for-40) with nine RBI. Brantley is the first Indians player since Kenny Lofton in 1995 to have three-plus hits in four straight games (six have accomplished the feat). He also is the first Cleveland player since Minnie Minoso in 1959 to have three hits and at least one RBI in four straight games (four have done it).