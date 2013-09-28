RHP Corey Kluber allowed six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched. (Reliever Rich Hill gave up three of Kluber’s six runs.) He is 4-0, 4.33 ERA (25.1 IP, 15 ER) with seven walks and 20 strikeouts in five starts in September. The six runs allowed are his most since allowing eight May 10 at Detroit.

2B Jason Kipnis (3-for-5) recorded his 11th three-hit game with a single, double and triple. He has hit safely in five straight games, hitting .450 (9-for-20) with three doubles, one triple and three RBIs. He hit his fourth triple and 56th extra-base hit of the season in the first inning. He is now hitting .418 (28-for-67) with 14 extra-base hits in 17 games against the Twins this season.

DH Carlos Santana (2-for-3) reached base four times with two doubles and two walks, one intentional. He has hit safely in five straight games and 18 of the 25 games played in September. He is hitting .320 (24-for-75) with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks in 21 games since Sept. 6. When batting fourth in the lineup this season, he is hitting .278 (44-for-158) with 25 runs scored, nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 46 games.

LHP Scott Kazmir has reached double digits in strikeouts twice this month, most recently on Sept. 21. In that start, he racked up 10 strikeouts over seven shutout innings vs. Houston. Kazmir has faced Minnesota four times this year, going 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA. He has 55 strikeouts of Twins batters in 63 innings pitched against them.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (3-for-5) hit two doubles for his 34th and 35th. Cabrera now has 51 extra-base hits this season. His doubles were a part of the Indians’ eight extra-base hits in the game.

LF Michael Brantley (1-for-5) extended his current hit streak to 11 games. Over the 11 games, he is hitting .467 (21-for-45) with 10 RBIs and four extra-base hits.