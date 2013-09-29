DH Jason Giambi left Saturday’s game against the Twins after five innings because of left forearm cramping. He is listed as day to day. Giambi was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before departing. If Giambi sits out Sunday’s regular-season finale, he will finish with a .183 batting average, nine home runs and 31 RBIs.

LHP Scott Kazmir (10-9) played a large role in the Indians moving to the verge of the postseason. He allowed one run and six hits in six innings while striking out 11 as Cleveland won its ninth consecutive game on Saturday. Kazmir never got in any real trouble and gave up a lone run when the Twins put together three singles in the bottom of the fourth. “I thought Kaz had a lot of life on his fastball because I don’t think he located as good as he can,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who has a 12-9 record with a 3.38 ERA, will start the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Twins as the Indians try to secure a wild-card berth. The 29-year-old right-hander will make his 32nd start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA in five career appearances against the Twins.