C Yan Gomes and the Indians agreed to a six-year, $23 million contract, according to multiple media outlets. The deal is the largest for a catcher who was not yet eligible for arbitration and includes two option years, CBSSports.com reported. Gomes’ first shot at arbitration would not have come until the end of the 2015 season.

DH Jason Giambi, who suffered a fractured rib when hit by a pitch on March 7, starts the season on the disabled list. However, the placement of Giambi on the DL was backdated to allow him to be activated April 5. Giambi could return after missing only four regular-season games.

OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be activated April 5.