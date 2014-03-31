FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
April 1, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Yan Gomes and the Indians agreed to a six-year, $23 million contract, according to multiple media outlets. The deal is the largest for a catcher who was not yet eligible for arbitration and includes two option years, CBSSports.com reported. Gomes’ first shot at arbitration would not have come until the end of the 2015 season.

DH Jason Giambi, who suffered a fractured rib when hit by a pitch on March 7, starts the season on the disabled list. However, the placement of Giambi on the DL was backdated to allow him to be activated April 5. Giambi could return after missing only four regular-season games.

OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be activated April 5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.