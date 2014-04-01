C Yan Gomes signed a six-year, $23 million contract extension. The deal also has two club options and could extend through 2021. “It’s an extremely humbling experience knowing that they want to keep me here for a long time and they’re betting on me, and I‘m ready to take over and I‘m extremely excited about it,” Gomes said. Gomes began last season with Triple-A Columbus and eventually unseated Carlos Santana as the Indians’ No. 1 catcher. He hit .294 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 88 games last season.

CF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring) played in a minor-league game Monday and went 2-for-3 with two doubles. “From all the reports today, he did real well. He ran a ball down in center, had a couple doubles, did well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. Bourn went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and is eligible to be activated April 5. “I just know when I look at the reports and I see him doing well I feel good because that means he’ll be back. Whether he’s back on (April 5) or a day later, that’s not the end of the world,” Francona said.

C George Kottaras signed a minor-league contract with the Indians and was assigned to Triple-A Columbus. Kottaras was released by the Cubs on Wednesday. He played in Boston for current Indians manager Terry Francona in 2008 and 2009. “I have some history with George,” Francona said. “He has kind of a potent left-handed bat, and he has some veteran experience. He’s great in the clubhouse.” The Indians have only two catchers on their roster, starter Yan Gomes and former starter Carlos Santana, now Cleveland’s starting third baseman and backup catcher. “Having George’s experience was something we thought could help us,” Francona said. “We wouldn’t sign George to keep him in Triple-A all year.”

RHP Mark Lowe signed a minor-league contract with the Indians and will report to Triple-A Columbus. Last week, he asked for and was given his release by the Tampa Bay Rays. Lowe allowed one earned run and struck out 12 over 10 1/3 innings with the Rays in spring training. He had a 9.26 ERA last season with the Angels in 11 appearances. He has played for Texas, Seattle and the Angels over parts of eight seasons. “He didn’t make Tampa’s team, but he had a really good spring,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He looks healthy. He’s a pretty good reliever. So we’ll let him go down there and pitch and you know we’re going to need depth. We don’t know who it’s going to be, but it’s nice to have another arm.”

CF Nyjer Morgan made his Indians debut Monday night and drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly. With CF Michael Bourn on the 15-day disabled list (mild left hamstring strain), Morgan started and hit leadoff. He made the team after being a non-roster invitee to spring training.

RHP Justin Masterson pitched seven scoreless innings and got a no-decision Monday night in the Indians’ 2-0 victory over the Oakland A‘s. Masterson, making his third straight Opening Day start for the Indians, allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking one. “I thought really good coming out of the gate, first game of the year,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Masterson. “For the most part I thought he worked ahead, good two-seam movement. A couple times he got into a jam he worked out of it. I thought he was really good.” Masterson is 1-0 with an 0.86 ERA over 14.0 innings in those three starts.