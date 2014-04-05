2B Jason Kipnis signed a six-year, $52.5 million contract extension April 4. The new deal runs through the 2019 season with a club option for 2020. Kipnis is the third Indians player to agree to an extension this spring. OF Michael Brantley signed a four-year, $25 million deal and C Yan Gomes agreed to a six-year, $23 million deal.

RHP Danny Salazar, in his first start of the season, pitched in the Indians’ 7-2 win over Minnesota Friday. Salazar is being counted on to fill the vacancy created when RHP Ubaldo Jimenez signed with Baltimore as a free agent during the offseason. In 5 2/3 innings vs. the Twins on Friday, Salazar threw 95 pitches and gave up two runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. “I think you’ll see more consistency from him this year, which will lead to better numbers,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4.

LHP Josh Outman picked up his first win as a member of the Indians Friday, pitching 2/3 of a scoreless inning in the Indians’ 7-2 win over Minnesota. Outman has won his last five decisions, dating back to Oct. 1, 2012, a span that covers 65 relief appearances.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who lost the third-base job to Carlos Santana in spring training, has gotten off to a solid start in limited playing time thus far. Chisenhall has started two games, one at third base and one at designated hitter and is 3-for-5. He could be a candidate to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus when either DH Jason Giambi or OF Michael Bourn are activated off the disabled list, which is expected to happen sometime in the next week.