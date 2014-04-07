RHP Duke Von Schamann, a minor leaguer, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday for LHP Colt Hynes. Von Schamann, 22, had a 4.67 ERA in 131 innings last year in the Dodgers’ minor league system.

OF David Murphy, who only had two hits for the season going into Sunday’s game, had four hits in the Indians’ 10-7 loss to Minnesota. “I’ve kind of been scuffling, but this was one of those days where I stepped into the cage and everything felt like it was there,” Murphy said.

OF Michael Bourn has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a strained hamstring. Bourn played seven innings on an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Manager Terry Francona said Bourn will likely make two more minor league rehab appearances before the Indians activate him.

RHP Justin Masterson, who pitched seven scoreless innings on opening day, wasn’t nearly as good in his second start Sunday. In a 10-7 loss to Minnesota, Masterson gave up six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. “I just couldn’t find the (strike)zone very well, and it continued all day,” Masterson said.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who lost the starting job at third base to 3B Carlos Santana in spring training, made his first start of the season at designated hitter Sunday. Chisenhall doubled in four at bats and is hitting .455 in five games. “Lonnie is swinging the bat well,” said Mets manager Terry Francona.