2B Torsten Boss was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with Baltimore for RHP Preston Guilmet. Boss was 1-for-3 in the minors this season and batted .238 in 106 games last year.

OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) was supposed to play a game at Triple-A Columbus on an injury rehab assignment April 7, but that game was postponed by rain. He is scheduled to make two or three minor league rehab appearances before being activated.