RHP Frank Herrmann cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus. Herrmann was designated for assignment on March 30. Herrmann missed all of the 2013 season while recovering from elbow reconstruction surgery.

RHP Vinnie Pestano continues to struggle out of the bullpen. Pestano entered Tuesday’s game in the ninth inning with the Indians leading 8-3, but he gave up three runs on three hits, and was replaced by closer RHP John Axford, when the score became 8-6. “Right now, when Vinnie makes a mistake over the plate they are hitting it,” said manager Terry Francona.

OF David Murphy hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the sixth inning Tuesday. That gave Murphy six hits in his previous seven at bats, a streak that included three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

OF Nyjer Morgan had three more hits Tuesday as he continues his outstanding play filling in for OF Michael Bourn, who is on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. Over his last four games, Morgan is 7-for-14, and he’s hitting .364 overall. But what manager Terry Francona likes best is Morgan’s .520 on-base percentage.