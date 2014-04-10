RHP Zach McAllister pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in getting the win in 2-0 victory over San Diego in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday. McAllister gave up five hits, struck out seven, one shy of his career high, and did not walk a batter. “My mentality was to get three outs, go sit down, then go back out and get three more outs,” McAllister said.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In three appearances with the Indians, Pestano had a 13.50 ERA. In 2 2/3 innings he gave up six runs, four earned, on eight hits, with four strikeouts and one walk.

RHP Trevor Bauer had a career high eight strikeouts in his spot start Wednesday, a 2-1 loss to San Diego in the second game of a doubleheader. Bauer gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits. He walked two. ”He was really good,“ said manager Terry Francona. ”He used all of his pitches and worked ahead in the count. Bauer was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make a spot start in the game. He was returned to Columbus following the game.

RHP CC Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. He takes the place of RHP Vinnie Pestano, who was optioned to Columbus. Lee, who made eight appearance with the Indians in September of last year, had a 3.38 ERA in two appearances at Columbus this year.