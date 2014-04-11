INF Justin Sellers was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace INF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the paternity list before Thursday’s game. Sellers, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 2, hit .158 (3-for 19) in six Triple-A games this season. “The reason we got him was because he could catch the ball so well, which we saw. Then he came in and swung the bat after sitting for nine days, which is always nice to see,” manager Terry Francona said. “But what he can really do is catch the ball, whether you put him at second, short or third. He has really good defensive instincts.”

RHP Danny Salazar went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs and six hits while striking out a career-high-tying 10. Salazar also threw 93 pitches and took his first loss of the season. In 12 2/3 innings against the White Sox over his career, Salazar has 27 strikeouts. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first player since 1900 to strike out 10 in less than four innings. “I’d rather see it over seven innings. Again, the stuff is there,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He is young. He is still learning how to pitch. We love him to death, but there is still some learning to do.”

DH Jason Giambi is expected to start a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Akron in its game against Bowie. Giambi landed on the disabled list during spring training due to a fractured rib.

OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring strain) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Akron on Thursday, and he went 0-for-4 with a walk. He is expected to play for Akron again Friday. Cleveland manager Terry Francona didn’t have a firm timeline for the veteran’s return to the majors. “That’s something we probably have to work through. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Tuesday,” Francona said. “We have a day game (Sunday). He could make it back. I don’t know if we need to push that far.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Friday for the Indians against the White Sox. In his first start, Carrasco lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and five runs (four earned) in a loss to the Twins. Last season against the White Sox, Carrasco had no record in one game, allowing six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-4 with his first home run and a double. Cabrera had been hitless in three games before getting a pair of hits -- including a double -- in Cleveland’s 2-1 loss to San Diego in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, and he kept that up Thursday. “He swung the bat really well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That was good to see.”

INF Lonnie Chisenhall was placed on the paternity list before Thursday’s game. Chisenhall has hit in all five games in which he has appeared, picking up six hits for a .400 average. “Lonnie has our blessing (to be with his wife). Put that in italics,” manager Terry Francona said. “As much as we care about what we do -- and we do, some of us probably to the point where it’s too much -- I would never want somebody to not be there for their baby.” Chisenhall’s wife gave birth to a boy.