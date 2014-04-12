2B Jason Kipnis grew up in Northbrook, Ill. -- about 30 miles north of U.S. Cellular Field -- so Chicago roots might help explain some of his success against the White Sox. He went 1-for-4 on Friday, has hit safely in 20 of 21 career games at U.S. Cellular Field and had the kind of numbers that would endear him to hometown fans if he were a White Sox player: a .402 (31-for-77) average with six doubles, four homers and 20 RBIs.

DH Jason Giambi has made periodic trips to the minor leagues in recent seasons and the Indians expect his latest assignment to Double-A Akron to be short-lived. Giambi, 43, is on a brief rehab assignment as he recovers from a broken rib suffered when he was struck by a pitch in early March. He was scheduled to bat third in a Friday game at DH with the RubberDucks. He played in 71 games in 2012, his first Cleveland season, and hit .183 with nine home run and 31 RBIs.

CF Michael Bourn could be back with the Indians as early as Sunday. But first he has to complete a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron. “Bourn’s going to play tonight (in Akron) and then we’ll recheck,” Indians manager Terry Francona said on Friday. “He really wants to play Sunday, which we’re okay with, but the weather’s supposed to be really bad here. ... He said he felt really good last night running and we don’t to slow him down.” Bourn is currently on the 15-day disabled list recovering from a left hamstring strain.

RHP Carlos Carrasco slipped to 0-2 for the season and 0-4 against the White Sox in six starts after allowing five earned runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking three in Friday’s 9-6 loss at U.S. Cellular Field. “We got some runs and tied the game and I thought Carlos in that fifth kind of slowed down his tempo,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “You could tell he was fighting through some of his mechanics.” Carrasco is now 0-10 with an 8.31 ERA in his last 13 starts.