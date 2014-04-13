2B Jason Kipnis hit safely in 21 of his 22 career games at U.S. Cellular Field. Kipnis, a native of nearby Northbrook, singled to start the third inning in Saturday’s game. He came into Saturday’s game as a career .403 hitter at the ballpark. Hitting third in the Indians’ lineup, Kipnis gives the Indians a nice mix of power and the ability to find ways to get on base. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and home run on Saturday.

DH Jason Giambi (rib) will make another rehab appearance at Akron on Sunday. Although Giambi will be an option off the bench when he is activated from the DL, Francona said he wants the 43 year old to get as many at-bats as possible during his rehab assignment, which began Friday. When Giambi returns, he will give the Indians an experienced, left-handed bat off the bench ideally for pinch hitting opportunities.

OF Michael Bourn (strained left hamstring) has one final rehab game scheduled for Sunday at Double-A Akron. Bourn told Francona he needed another game for him to be completely ready to rejoin the Indians in Detroit. Francona said he expects Bourn, who is 2-for-16 in four minor league rehab games, to help spark the offense.

RHP Carlos Carrasco’s next start is being pushed back until next Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. With the Indians having an off day Monday, manager Terry Francona said Carrasco will be moved to the bullpen for their series against the Detroit Tigers. Carrasco gives Cleveland another arm in a bullpen that has combined to pitch 43 innings.