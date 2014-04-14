RHP Corey Kluber took a no-decision, but continued a run of success against the White Sox in a 4-3 Indians loss Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming into the game, Kluber had limited Chicago hitters to a .230 batting average against (23-for-100) in six career outings and tossed his third quality start in as many he’s had in Chicago. He scattered eight hits in 7 1/3 innings, allowed two runs, struck out six and didn’t issue any walks, but did allow a go-ahead solo home to 2B Marcus Semien in the eighth. “Oh man, he was so good even with the delay,” manager Terry Francona said. “He used all his pitches, he worked ahead ... he just basically pitched a really good ballgame.”

INF Justin Sellers was sent back to Triple-A Columbus before Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Sellers had been recalled April 10 to take the roster spot of 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the three day Paternty Leave list following the birth of his son. Chisenhall re-joined the team Sunday but was not in the starting lineup. Sellers did not get into a game.

INF/DH Carlos Santana will continue to split his outings between third base, designated hitter and catcher as long as his body holds up, according to Indians manager Terry Francona. Santana, Cleveland’s clean-up hitter, started at designated hitter in the series finale Sunday at the Chicago White Sox. He snapped an 0-for-18 skid by going 1-for-4. “It’ll be interesting to see, because I think every game he’s caught we’ve won,” Francona said. “You’re putting a guy back there when (Yan) Gomes doesn’t catch who’s your clean-up hitter. That’s a pretty big advantage.”

DH Jason Giambi went 0-for-4 in a 7-5 loss for Double-A Akron in a 7-5 loss to Bowie on Sunday. Giambi, 43, is on an injury rehab assignment for a fractured rib. When he returns, Cleveland hopes to gain a veteran left-handed bat used primarily off the bench in his second season with the Indians.

CF Michael Bourn went 1-for-4 with a walk and struck out twice for Double-A Akron on Sunday in a 7-5 loss to Bowie. Bourn is close to finishing an injury rehab assignment for a strained left hamstring. He is nearing a return to the Indians and could join the team in Detroit for the start of a three-game series Tuesday.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall returned from the three-day Paternity List on Sunday but was not in the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox. He participated in pre-game stretching and took ground balls. Manager Terry Francona decided to ease Chisenhall back into action, especially with LHP Jose Quintana starting for the White Sox. “You’ve got a lefty today and we’ve got off (Monday), so he was out here early getting some work in,” Francona said. “He missed three days. I think he’ll be fine.”