RHP Zach McAllister (1-0), who tossed 7 2/3 innings against San Diego to notch his first victory April 9, will start for the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. McAllister held opposing teams to three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts.

OF Michael Bourn was activated from the disabled list before Tuesday’s postponed game against the Detroit Tigers. A strained left hamstring kept Bourn out of the Indians’ first 13 games this season. He suffered the injury during spring training in Arizona and spent the past few weeks rehabbing the leg.

OF Myjer Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for OF Michael Bourn, who was activated from the disabled list. Morgan batted .348 (8-for-23), scored four runs and had four RBIs in nine games with the Indians. The veteran signed a minor league free-agent deal with Cleveland in January.