RHP Zach McAllister won his second consecutive start on Wednesday with six strong innings against Detroit. He gave up one run and struck out four while throwing 97 pitches. McAllister threw 7 2/3 shutout innings in his previous outing against San Diego. “I was able to make the adjustments I wanted to in that previous start, got the ball down, and I was able to carry that over to (Wednesday),” he said.

RHP Danny Salazar will start Thursday’s matinee in Detroit against Tigers ace Justin Verlander after one of the strangest outings in major-league history. On April 10, Salazar became the first pitcher since at least 1900 to strike out 10 batters and fail to complete the fourth inning. He gave up five runs to the Chicago White Sox before he was pulled in the 7-3 loss. Salazar had two of his most memorable outings last year against Detroit. He struck out 10 batters in 7 2/3 innings on Aug. 7 before giving up a crushing two-run homer to Miguel Cabrera. He also tossed six scoreless innings at Comerica Park on Sept. 1 but got a no-decision.

OF Ryan Raburn won’t see his playing time affected by the return of CF Michael Bourn, who was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Raburn has started eight games and appeared in three others as a pinch-hitter. “Raburn is going to get a lot of at-bats, whether it’s left field, right field, maybe even at first,” manager Terry Francona said. “Right now, we have three guys on the bench. He will play a bunch.”

CF Michael Bourn (hamstring) made his season debut on Wednesday after being activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. He scored the game’s first run after drawing a walk, then went 0-for-4 and also committed a ninth-inning error. Bourn was injured during a spring training game against San Francisco on March 16. He completed a five-game rehab assignment over the weekend. Cleveland was 43-17 last season when Bourn scored at least one run.

RHP Justin Masterson had his next start moved from Thursday to Friday at home against Toronto because of Tuesday’s postponement in Detroit. Masterson has been hit hard in his last two starts, giving up 10 runs in 8 1/3 innings. He also has struggled with his control, allowing nine walks in his three starts. It’s a far cry from last season, when he allowed one earned run in his first three starts.