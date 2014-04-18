2B Jason Kipnis was ejected during the third inning of Thursday’s game after he struck out with the bases loaded. Kipnis turned to complain to home-plate umpire Lance Barrett about the first-pitch location of his three-pitch strikeout and Barrett quickly tossed him. It was Kipnis’ first career ejection. Kipnis is batting .212 for the season and has driven in only one run in the last seven games.

RHP Danny Salazar fell apart after giving up one run in the first four innings against Detroit on Thursday. Salazar walked the first two hitters in the fifth, then allowed a one-out homer to Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler. He faced four more batters and was removed after giving up another run. “We all see what Danny can do and believe he will do it,” manager Terry Francona said of the second-year pitcher. “With youth sometimes, it doesn’t happen as fast as you want.”

RHP Cody Allen has been virtually untouchable in eight appearances this season, going 2-0 without giving up an earned run. He has also racked up 12 strikeouts in six innings. Manager Terry Francona considers Allen his troubleshooter. “That’s what he is,” he said. “There’s a lot of trust. His role is to not only to get outs but he makes everybody else better. When you don’t have to pay attention to left or right (matchups), that’s a good feeling.”

DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib), on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, has appeared in three games during the rehab assignment with Double-A Akron. He was 0-¬for-2 with a walk against Trenton on April 16.

RHP Justin Masterson makes his fourth attempt to gain his first victory this season when he starts against Toronto on Friday. Masterson has been hit hard in his last two starts, giving up 10 runs in 8 1/3 innings. It’s a stark contrast to last season, when he allowed one earned run in his first three starts. Facing the Blue Jays might be what Masterson needs to settle in. He’s 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA against them in his career, including a 1-0 record with a 2.13 ERA last season in two starts.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall had a career-high four hits at Detroit on Thursday, all singles, while serving as the designated hitter. One of the hits was his first off a left-hander this season, reliever Phil Coke. He is now batting .522. “He’s swinging the ball real well right now,” manager Terry Francona said.

LF Michael Brantley had four RBIs, including a two-run homer, in Cleveland’s 7-5 loss at Detroit on Thursday afternoon. It was the fifth time in his career he had four or more RBIs in a game and his first since he knocked in five runs against the Tigers on July 7, 2013. Brantley had a two-run single off Justin Verlander and is now batting .400 for his career against the Tigers’ ace.