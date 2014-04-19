3B Carlos Santana hit his first home run of the season Friday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The homer snapped his 0-for-12 hitless streak. He had also been in a 1-for-30 slide prior to the home run.

DH Jason Giambi is expected to be activated off the disabled list on April 21. Giambi has been on the DL since the start of the season with a fractured rib.

RHP Justin Masterson had a much needed solid outing Friday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto. Masterson pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, with nine strikeouts and two walks. In his previous two outings Masterson had a 10.80 ERA and opposing batters hit .368 against him.

OF Michael Brantley was 1-for-4 Friday, and has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games against Toronto. Brantley has hit .486 during that streak, and his career average vs. the Blue Jays is .386.