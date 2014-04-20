RHP Corey Kluber pitched into the seventh inning Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for him to avoid taking the loss, a 5-0 loss to Toronto. Kluber, who is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA, said the Indians, losers of four of their last five games, need to start paying attention to detail. We’re playing a little sloppy now,” said Kluber. “As a staff we’re walking too many guys, our defense has not been good and our offense has been struggling to score runs. We’re not doing enough of the little things that you need to do to win games.”

3B Carlos Santana made a successful transition from catching to playing third base. Santana’s defense has been fine, but his offense has not. Santana is hitting just .153, and he has hit into seven double plays, three more than any other American League player.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will be making an important start Sunday vs. Toronto. Besides the fact that the Indians have lost the first two games of the series, the start is important for Carrasco personally. He is 0-2 with a 7.84 ERA, and RHP Trevor Bauer, who Carrasco beat out in spring training for a spot in the rotation, has as 0.75 ERA in his two starts at Triple-A Columbus. Another bad start by Carrasco Sunday could increase speculation about Bauer being recalled from Columbus and Carrasco being moved to the bullpen.

OF Michael Brantley’s 10-game hitting streak against Toronto came to an end Saturday when he went 0-for-3. During his 10-game hitting streak vs. the Blue Jays Brantley hit .450 (18-for-40). His career average vs. Toronto is .372.