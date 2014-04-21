FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
April 22, 2014 / 2:07 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Jason Giambi will be activated off the disabled list on Monday, according to manager Terry Francona. Giambi has been on the disabled list since Opening Day due to a fracture rib, an injury he sustained when he got hit by a pitch in a spring training game on March 7.

OF David Murphy’s three-run, bases-loaded double in the sixth inning Sunday was the big blow in the Indians’ 6-4 win. Murphy also hit a bases-loaded triple against the White Sox on April 12. For his career Murphy has a .342 average with the bases loaded.

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched 5 2/3 innings Sunday but did not get the win. Carrasco has not won a major league game as a starting pitcher since June 29, 2011. In 16 starts since then he is 0-11 with an 8.25 ERA.

LHP Josh Outman got the win out of the bullpen Sunday. He is now 3-0 and has as many wins as all of the Indians starting pitchers combined. Outman has now won his last seven decisions, dating back to Oct. 1, 2012, as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

