DH Jason Giambi will be activated off the disabled list on Monday, according to manager Terry Francona. Giambi has been on the disabled list since Opening Day due to a fracture rib, an injury he sustained when he got hit by a pitch in a spring training game on March 7.

OF David Murphy’s three-run, bases-loaded double in the sixth inning Sunday was the big blow in the Indians’ 6-4 win. Murphy also hit a bases-loaded triple against the White Sox on April 12. For his career Murphy has a .342 average with the bases loaded.

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched 5 2/3 innings Sunday but did not get the win. Carrasco has not won a major league game as a starting pitcher since June 29, 2011. In 16 starts since then he is 0-11 with an 8.25 ERA.

LHP Josh Outman got the win out of the bullpen Sunday. He is now 3-0 and has as many wins as all of the Indians starting pitchers combined. Outman has now won his last seven decisions, dating back to Oct. 1, 2012, as a member of the Colorado Rockies.