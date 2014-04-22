3B Carlos Santana was given a day off Monday after starting each of the Indians’ first 18 games. Santana started eight games at third base, six at DH and four at catcher. He is hitting .145 with one home run and three RBIs after hitting .389 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in April of last year. “I thought today would be a good day for Carlos to be able to hit and hit and hit (in batting practice) -- to give him a chance to get some things done without a game hanging over his head,” said manager Terry Francona.

DH Jason Giambi was activated off the disabled list on Monday. Giambi, 43, had been on the DL since the start of the season due to a fractured rib, an injury he sustained when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game on March 7.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will remain in the starting rotation for now. Carrasco is 0-2 with a 7.31 and hasn’t won a major league game as a starting pitcher since June 29, 2011, but manager Terry Francona said the Indians aren’t giving up on the potential of Carrasco, who retired all nine batters he faced in the first three innings Sunday before giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in the next two innings. “If the day comes when we feel he can help us more in the bullpen, we’ll do it,” Francona said. “But now, we’d like to see him extend what he did in those first three innings. He’s a work in progress.”

RHP Blake Wood was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday to make room for DH Jason Giambi, who was activated off the disabled list. Wood, whose fastball clocks in the mid-to-upper 90s, had trouble throwing strikes out of the bullpen. “His stuff is tremendous. We’d just like to see him throw more strikes,” said manager Terry Francona.