3B Carlos Santana was 0-for-4 Tuesday as his early-season slump worsens. Santana is in a 2-for-43 (.047) slide. Manager Terry Francona gave Santana a day off on Monday, hoping it would allow Santana to regroup, but Tuesday Santana was hitless in four at-bats, striking out twice and failing to hit a ball out of the infield.

RHP Danny Salazar, who was so good for the Indians last year, posting a 3.12 ERA in 10 second-half starts, has gotten off to a disastrous start this season. Salazar took the loss in the Indians’ 8-2 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday, and in four starts Salazar is 0-3 with a 7.85 ERA. “I‘m not going to put this all on his youth. This is a guy we gave the ball to in a playoff game last year,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “Sometimes you’ve got to be patient.”

RHP Justin Masterson, the Indians’ No. 1 starter, will start Wednesday still looking for his first win of the season. After going 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in April last year, Masterson this year is 0-0 with a 4.98 ERA in April.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall is the Indians’ leading hitter at .417, and he has had an interesting last three games. In those three games, Chisenhall has gone from hitting ninth to hitting fourth and then back to hitting ninth on Tuesday night.