3B Carlos Santana was 0-for-3 Wednesday and is now hitting .044 (2-for-45) since April 9. Santana has one home run and 3 RBIs. Last year in the month of April Santana hit .389 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

C Yan Gomes already has six errors, which is twice as many errors as he had in the entire 2013 season. “He’s thrown some guys out, but he has had some missteps that he normally won’t do,” said Manager Terry Francona.

OF Michael Bourn on Wednesday had his first big game since coming off the disabled list. Bourn had three hits, including a two-run triple in the second inning. Bourn started the season on the disabled list and was activated on April 15. Prior to Wednesday, in his first six games since being activated Bourn was hitting .192. “I‘m still trying to get my timing back, but it’s coming game by game,” he said.

RHP Justin Masterson is the Indians’ No.1 starter, but five starts into the season Masterson still has not won a game. A 14-game winner last season Masterson is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA this year, counting his no-decision Wednesday night in Cleveland’s 5-3 win over Kansas City.