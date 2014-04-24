FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 24, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Carlos Santana was 0-for-3 Wednesday and is now hitting .044 (2-for-45) since April 9. Santana has one home run and 3 RBIs. Last year in the month of April Santana hit .389 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

C Yan Gomes already has six errors, which is twice as many errors as he had in the entire 2013 season. “He’s thrown some guys out, but he has had some missteps that he normally won’t do,” said Manager Terry Francona.

OF Michael Bourn on Wednesday had his first big game since coming off the disabled list. Bourn had three hits, including a two-run triple in the second inning. Bourn started the season on the disabled list and was activated on April 15. Prior to Wednesday, in his first six games since being activated Bourn was hitting .192. “I‘m still trying to get my timing back, but it’s coming game by game,” he said.

RHP Justin Masterson is the Indians’ No.1 starter, but five starts into the season Masterson still has not won a game. A 14-game winner last season Masterson is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA this year, counting his no-decision Wednesday night in Cleveland’s 5-3 win over Kansas City.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.