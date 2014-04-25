RHP Corey Kluber pitched his first career complete game, a 5-1 four-hitter vs. Kansas City on Thursday. Kluber struck out 11, didn’t walk a batter, and the only run he allowed was unearned. “The big key was that I was able to work ahead in the count and throw strikes to the lower part of the zone,” Kluber said. Kluber is the first Indians pitcher to pitch a complete game with at least 11 strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs since Len Barker did it in his perfect game on May 15, 1981.

3B Carlos Santana snapped his 0-for-16 hitless streak with a double leading off the fifth inning. However, Santana is still mired in an even longer slump. Since April 9, he is hitting .061 (3-for-49).

OF David Murphy continued his remarkable clutch hitting on Thursday, stroking a bases-loaded, two-out single in the fifth inning. “I was just trying to do anything but strike out,” Murphy said. “A lot can happen when you have the bases loaded. I just tried to make contact.” Murphy is now hitting .533 (8-for-15) with runners in scoring position. That’s the best mark in the American League.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will make an important start Friday at San Francisco. Carrasco, who hasn’t won a major league game in nearly three years, is 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three starts this season. If he doesn’t show improvement in his next few starts, his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy.